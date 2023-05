Litigation Surge - Contract Litigation | Wong Fleming

BMO Harris Bank launched a cluster of contract cases last week against transportation and logistics companies. The bank filed three federal lawsuits in Tennessee and Missouri collectively seeking nearly $400,000 from Powerhouse Transportation, Born Again Trucking and KRD Trucking for allegedly defaulting on loan payments for truck cabins and trailers. The suits are backed by Wong Fleming.

Transportation & Logistics

May 23, 2023, 4:44 PM

