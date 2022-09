Litigation Surge - California | Nissan USA

Nissan USA was hit with a cluster of breach-of-warranty lawsuits last week in California Central District Court. The company saw seven new suits between Aug. 30 and Sept. 2 that center on alleged violations of the Song-Beverly Consumer Warranty Act. The volume of California Lemon Law cases this past week was significantly above Nissan's typical weekly average.

Automotive

September 07, 2022, 1:34 PM