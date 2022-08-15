Litigation Surge - Texas | Trade Secrets | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Texas | Trade Secrets

There was a flurry of trade secrets litigation in Texas last week. At least six new lawsuits were filed, well above the typical weekly average. The cases primarily involve allegations that employees misappropriated confidential information in order to compete with their former employers. The new suits relate to a variety of business matters, from government engineering contracts to a car company's plans to convert the DeLorean, made famous by the 'Back to the Future' franchise, into a commercially-sold electric vehicle.

Electric Vehicles

August 15, 2022, 5:03 PM