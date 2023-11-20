Litigation Surge - Michigan | General Motors | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Michigan | General Motors

General Motors was hit with a storm of lawsuits last week in Michigan. At least 13 federal cases were filed, most of which were brought on behalf of Chevrolet Bolt owners who contend that a defect causes batteries to catch fire when they're fully charged or fall below 70 miles in remaining mileage. The vehicles were recalled in 2021, but this past June, GM announced that instead of replacing batteries, it would first perform diagnostic testing to assess whether vehicle owners were eligible for a replacement, triggering a wave of lawsuits. Who's bringing the heat? Last week's surge was driven by the Premier Legal Center.

November 20, 2023, 6:38 PM

