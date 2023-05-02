Litigation Surge - Ohio | Contract Litigation | Law.com Rada...

Litigation Surge - Ohio | Contract Litigation

Contract cases surged in Ohio yesterday over the employment practices of HealthCare Facility Management d/b/a CommuniCare. Five cases were removed to federal court by pro se defendants who were formerly employed by CommuniCare on work visas. According to the complaints, the defendants were required to work for CommuniCare for three years to repay immigration and relocation costs, but quit before the three years were up. Notably, all five employees were hired between May and July 2022 and quit between Aug. and Sept. 2022, and a Feb. 2023 class action describes CommuniCare's repayment program as 'essentially indentured servitude.' CommuniCare is represented by Benesch Friedlander Coplan & Aronoff.

May 02, 2023, 2:50 PM

