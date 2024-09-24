Litigation Surge - Property & Casualty | New York | Law.com ...

Litigation Surge - Property & Casualty | New York

Litigation involving major property and casualty insurers spiked in New York last week. At least 26 federal cases were initiated by or against Fortune 500 P&C insurers, a whopping five times the typical weekly average. Most of the cases were filed by Allstate and accuse pharmacies of committing insurance fraud by providing kickbacks to doctors at no-fault clinics in order to secure more pharmaceutical prescriptions, thereby causing Allstate to receive inflated reimbursement requests. Allstate is represented by Manning & Kass Ellrod Ramirez Trester.

Fortune 500

September 24, 2024, 1:15 PM