Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Litchfield Cavo on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Mercury General and Crum & Forster Specialty Insurance Co. to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, filed by the Law Offices of Robert P. Franke on behalf of 4D Construction LLC and St. Tropez II LLC, accuses the defendants of failing to reimburse the plaintiffs for expenses incurred from an underlying construction defect lawsuit. The case is 1:22-cv-23065, 4D Construction, LLC et al v. Crum & Forster Specialty Insurance Co. et al.

Insurance

September 23, 2022, 10:36 AM