Litigation Surge - Texas | Patent | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Texas | Patent

Patent litigation spiked in Texas on Wednesday, primarily in the Eastern District. At least 21 patent suits were filed, four times higher than the typical daily average. Eight lawsuits were brought on behalf of Push Data LLC and accuse various businesses including Charles Schwab, Dollar Tree and Michael's Stores of infringing the plaintiff's patents by sending push notifications to mobile app users who come near the defendants' stores, a form of 'geofencing.' Similarly, Communication Interface Technologies brought four cases over push notifications from mobile apps, and GeoSymm Ventures launched five lawsuits alleging that various technologies including customer chatbots, augmented reality services and 'text to shop' features infringe the plaintiff's patents.

Technology

May 09, 2024, 12:42 PM

