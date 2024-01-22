Litigation Surge - Labor & Employment | The Walt Disney Comp...

Litigation Surge - Labor & Employment | The Walt Disney Company

Disney was hit with a flurry of employment suits last week. At least three federal employment cases were initiated, one of which was brought on behalf of a Jewish labor relations manager who was fired for purportedly sharing inside info about Disney's labor negotiations; according to the complaint, the proffered reason was a pretext to terminate the plaintiff after he reported an antisemitic retweet by HR Vice President Marie-Pierre Varin. Plus, a member of the Disney College Program claims she was fired after requesting a stool for her disability, and a former sales guide alleges she was unlawfully terminated after suffering a panic attack on a Disney cruise and checking a smoke detector for a hidden camera.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

January 22, 2024, 1:48 PM

nature of claim: /