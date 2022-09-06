Litigation Surge - Intellectual Property | Deckers Outdoor

Footwear company Deckers Outdoor brought a cluster of IP enforcement actions last month to protect its popular brand of 'UGG Oh Yeah' fuzzy slide slippers. Law.com Radar detected four new suits in August accusing defendants of selling confusingly similar fuzzy slippers and sandals. The list of targets includes major competing footwear brands, such as Steve Madden's 'Dolce Vita' and WHP Plus's 'Anne Klein.' Who's driving the surge? All four cases were filed by the Blakely Law Group, a boutique firm based in Manhattan Beach, California.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 06, 2022, 8:42 PM