Litigation Surge - Arizona | Class Actions | Law.com Radar

Law.com Radar detected a surge of class actions in Arizona District Court last month. Nine federal class actions were surfaced by the platform, three of which pursue privacy claims under the Arizona Telephone, Utility and Communication Service Records Act. The suits accuse several companies including Gap, Infillion, Lowe's, Salesforce and Target of embedding 'spy tracking pixels' in marketing emails without permission to collect private information about how customers interact with the emails, including the time and place where the email is opened, where users click within the email and whether the email was forwarded. The suits are backed by several firms including Bursor & Fisher, Ward Keenan & Barrett and the Law Office of James X. Bormes.

June 06, 2024, 12:42 PM

