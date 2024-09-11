Litigation Trend - Illinois | Copyright | Law.com Radar

Litigation Trend - Illinois | Copyright

Copyright litigation is trending upward in Illinois. At least 95 lawsuits were filed last month in the Prairie State, continuing a rising trend which traces back at least 10 months. In the 12 months preceding the trend period, roughly 37 copyright cases were filed per month in Illinois; that number has shot up to 61 cases during the trend period. Many suits were brought by freelance artists seeking to enjoin e-commerce operators from selling knockoff or counterfeit goods; go-to law firms include Keith Vogt Ltd. and JiangIP. Plus, adult film company Strike 3 Holdings has launched over 100 cases accusing 'John Doe' defendants of pirating content on peer-to-peer networks; Strike 3 is represented by Griffin Williams McMahon & Walsh.

Internet & Social Media

September 11, 2024, 2:04 PM