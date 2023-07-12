Litigation Surge - Labor & Employment | Medtronic | Law.com ...

Litigation Surge - Labor & Employment | Medtronic

Ben Crump, a civil rights attorney described as 'Black America's attorney general' for representing the families of George Floyd, Trayvon Martin and other victims, launched a barrage of race-based employment discrimination lawsuits last month against medical device maker Medtronic. The company was hit with three federal lawsuits in Minnesota brought on behalf of Black employees who were fired or quit due to alleged mistreatment. For instance, one plaintiff's manager allegedly texted him a photo of Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd's neck, and another plaintiff asserts that he was fired the first time after failing a clinical exam while White colleagues were allowed multiple attempts to pass. DiCello Levitt and Johnson Becker are also leading the charge.

Health Care

July 12, 2023, 12:41 PM

