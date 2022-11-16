Litigation Surge - Illinois | Copyright

Law.com Radar detected a surge of copyright matters this past week in Illinois Northern District Court. Nearly two dozen cases were filed - a volume six times the typical weekly average. Serial filer Strike 3 Holdings, the adult film company known for its boilerplate copyright infringement cases, drove the surge with 14 new suits that target 'John Doe' defendants. Strike 3 is backed by local counsel Griffin Williams McMahon & Walsh, which is based in Geneva, Illinois.

November 16, 2022, 6:42 PM