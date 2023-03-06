Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Colgate-Palmolive | Law.c...

Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive was hit with a flurry of consumer class actions last month over its Fabuloso multi-purpose cleaning sprays which were recalled on Feb. 8. Three lawsuits were filed in February alleging that the sprays contain dangerous levels of bacteria which are harmful to people with weakened immune systems, external medical devices or underlying lung conditions. According to the company, the contamination was caused by a failure to add enough antibacterial preservatives during manufacturing. Colgate-Palmolive is represented by O'Melveny & Myers.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 06, 2023, 5:53 PM