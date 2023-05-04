Litigation Trend - New York | Securities | Law.com Radar

Litigation Trend - New York | Securities

Securities litigation continues to decline in New York. Fewer than 50 federal cases were filed in New York last month, tracing a downward trend which dates back roughly 12 months; for comparison, nearly 100 cases were filed in Apr. 2022. During the trend period, monthly case counts have dropped by 25 percent from the previous 12-month average. Most of the cases filed last month were shareholder 'strike' suits challenging various M&A deals, including Pfizer's $43 billion purchase of Seagen, Apollo's $8.1 billion acquisition of Univar and BP's $1.3 billion purchase of TravelCenters of America. Melwani & Chan, Brodsky & Smith and Acocelli Law are among the most active shareholder firms.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 04, 2023, 12:38 PM

