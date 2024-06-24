Litigation Surge - Trademark | Eli Lilly | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Trademark | Eli Lilly

Pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly launched a swarm of lawsuits last week against health and wellness centers across the country. At least 10 federal cases were filed against companies that purport to sell Eli Lilly's type 2 diabetes medications MOUNJARO and ZEPBOUND for weight loss. According to the complaints, the drugs are not actually Eli Lilly's, but instead are tirzepatide-based compounded drugs which lack FDA approval; the suits pursue trademark infringement, false advertising and unfair competition claims under the Lanham Act and various state laws. Eli Lilly is represented by several firms including Kirkland & Ellis, McDonald Hopkins and Berger Singerman.

June 24, 2024, 2:55 PM

