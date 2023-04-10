Litigation Surge - Banking & Financial Services | Securities

Law.com Radar detected a swarm of securities class actions last week targeting the banking and financial sector. Five federal cases were surfaced by the platform, one of which accuses Silicon Valley Bank's former officers and directors of concealing the likelihood of a bank failure due to rising interest rates and client withdrawals. Also, Bank of China was accused of misappropriating nearly $11 billion in investment funds intended to purchase West Texas oil futures, while Block Inc., formerly known as Square, was sued by former shareholders of 'buy-now-pay-later' subsidiary Afterpay for allegedly waiting until after the merger to disclose that a data breach had compromised more than 8 million Cash App accounts.

Banking & Financial Services

April 10, 2023, 2:36 PM

nature of claim: /