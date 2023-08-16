Litigation Surge - Fortune 500 | Banking & Financial Service...

Litigation Surge - Fortune 500 | Banking & Financial Services

Major financial companies were hit with a swarm of lawsuits last week in California. At least 20 federal cases were initiated against Fortune 500 banks and financial service businesses, more than twice the typical weekly average. What's driving the surge? Many cases were brought against fintech company Block Inc. f/k/a Square on behalf of victims who were allegedly defrauded out of thousands of dollars on the mobile payment platform Cash App; the suits are backed by Berger Montague. Also, Capital One was hit with a consumer class action over its Quicksilver and SavorOne Rewards credit cards; according to the complaint, the defendant 'lured' class members to apply for credit cards by promising cash sign-up bonuses which it never paid.

August 16, 2023, 1:56 PM

