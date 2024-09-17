Litigation Surge - Ohio | General Motors | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Ohio | General Motors

Battery manufacturer Ultium Cells, a joint venture between LG Energy Solutions and General Motors, removed a group of personal injury lawsuits to Ohio Northern District Court last week. At least three cases filed in state court against Ultium, LG, GM and Lake Erie Electric were removed to federal court; the suits were brought on behalf of individuals who were allegedly exposed to toxic chemical fumes in Aug. 2022 while working on behalf of third-party employers at an Ultium plant in Warren, Ohio. According to the complaints, the defendants' employees failed to close the doors to coating ovens, allowing toxic fumes to spread from the ovens. Who got the work? Taft Stettinius & Hollister is representing the defendants.

Fortune 500

September 17, 2024, 1:25 PM