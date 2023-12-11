Litigation Surge - Construction & Engineering | Texas

Law.com Radar detected a flurry of cases targeting major construction and engineering companies in November. Five federal lawsuits were initiated against businesses on Radar's sector watchlist, two of which were brought on behalf of the Fair Housing Council of Texas; the suits challenge home construction companies D.R. Horton and Lennar's alleged refusal to make changes to building plans in order to accommodate prospective home buyers with disabilities, such as widening door frames and hallways for wheelchair access. The suits are backed by Relman Colfax PLLC, a civil rights firm based in Washington, D.C.

December 11, 2023, 2:58 PM

