Litigation Surge - California | Labor & Employment

Law.com Radar detected a surge of employment class actions last week in California. Fifteen cases were surfaced by the platform, mostly driven by defense attorneys' removal of wage-and-hour lawsuits to federal court. Companies under fire include Amazon, FedEx, Paychex, USI Insurance and Warby Parker. Last week's volume was more than double the typical weekly average for employment class actions in California. Who's bringing the heat? Crosner Legal, the JCL Law Firm and the Zakay Law Group have been especially active on the plaintiffs side. Go-to law firms for the defense include Ogletree Deakins and Epstein Becker & Green.

May 31, 2023, 1:55 PM

