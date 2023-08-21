Litigation Surge - Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure | Patent

There was a surge of patent lawsuits targeting major hospitality and tourism companies in Texas last week, according to Law.com Radar. Seven cases were filed against companies on Radar's sector watchlist, all of which were brought on behalf of Patent Armory Inc. The suits, filed by Rabicoff Law in the Western District's Waco Division, are part of a wave of cases alleging that businesses' customer service platforms, including automated and AI-based response systems, infringe several patents owned by Patent Armory. Companies under fire include Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Best Western and Airbnb. Radar detected a similar surge last week targeting major automotive companies like Honda, Volkswagen and BMW.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

August 21, 2023, 2:04 PM

