Litigation Trend - New York | Securities | Law.com Radar

Litigation Trend - New York | Securities

Securities litigation is trending downward in New York federal courts. Only 27 securities cases were initiated in March, down 45 percent from the typical monthly average and continuing a declining trend which traces back at least one year. In the 12 months preceding the trend period, roughly 66 federal securities suits were initiated per month in New York; that number has dropped to 46 suits per month during the trend period. Many suits filed last month challenge proposed mergers and acquisitions in the oil and gas sector, such as Chevron's $53 billion purchase of Hess Corp., Chesapeake Energy's $7.4 billion acquisition of Southwestern Energy and Apache's $4.5 billion purchase of Callon Petroleum.

Energy

April 09, 2024, 2:34 PM

nature of claim: /