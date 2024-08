Litigation Surge - New Jersey | Patent

Patent litigation surged in New Jersey on Thursday. At least seven patent lawsuits were filed, all of which were brought on behalf of Intra-Cellular Therapies; the cases seek to enjoin competitors from selling generic versions of the plaintiff's schizophrenia and bipolar disorder treatment CAPLYTA. The suits are backed by Walsh Pizzi O'Reilly Falanga and Williams & Connolly.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

August 30, 2024, 12:38 PM