Litigation Trend - California | Product Liability | Law.com ...

Litigation Trend - California | Product Liability

There's been a sharp rise in product liability litigation in California federal courts following the consolidation of cases against Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and other social media companies in the Northern District of California in early October. More than 160 product liability cases were initiated last week by transfer, removal or direct filing - that's four times the typical weekly average. Dozens of cases were transferred to U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in In Re: Social Media Adolescent Addiction/ Personal Injury Products Litigation, which involves claims that Meta and other social media platforms encourage addictive behavior and fail to adequately safeguard minor users. Meanwhile, cases relating to the safety and marketing of JUUL vaping devices continue to pour into the Northern District as part of multidistrict litigation that now includes more than 4,000 pending actions.

Fortune 500

October 27, 2022, 3:17 PM