Litigation Surge - Labor & Employment | Walgreens Boots Alli...

Litigation Surge - Labor & Employment | Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens was hit with a cluster of federal employment suits last month. At least seven cases were initiated, more than twice the typical monthly average. Two suits pursue whistleblower claims on behalf of former employees, one of whom alleges he was terminated after objecting to the company's requirement that sick employees submit requests for paid time off in advance of using it. The other whistleblower suit was brought on behalf of a pharmacist who was allegedly fired in retaliation for reporting unlawful practices to the Louisiana Board of Pharmacy; the complaint further contends that the plaintiff, a white employee, was encouraged by a Black supervisor to quit because a significant amount of the store's customers and employees were Black.

Fortune 500

June 12, 2024, 2:32 PM

nature of claim: /