Litigation Surge - Internet & Social Media | Patent | Law.co...

Litigation Surge - Internet & Social Media | Patent

There was a surge of patent cases targeting Fortune 500 internet companies last week in Texas. At least seven federal lawsuits were filed, including five suits launched by Adnexus Inc. against Amazon, eBay, Google, LinkedIn and Meta Platforms over online advertisements. Also, Amazon was sued over two-factor authentication, while another suit claims that Google's 'Nearby Share' feature infringes a patented system which allows mobile apps to wirelessly communicate with nearby devices.

Fortune 500

February 28, 2023, 5:05 PM