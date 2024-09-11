Litigation Surge - Illinois | Trademark | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Illinois | Trademark

Major video game and entertainment companies launched a swarm of trademark lawsuits in Illinois last week. Seven trademark lawsuits were filed by companies on Radar's sector watchlist, all of which accuse online retailers of selling counterfeit merchandise on Amazon, Etsy and other platforms. Five of the seven lawsuits were brought by Hughes Socol Piers Resnick & Dym to enjoin sales of goods bearing characters from Sega's video game franchises Shin Megami Tensei and Sonic the Hedgehog. Meanwhile, TME Law filed two suits on behalf of Epic Games to prevent e-commerce operators from selling infringing Fortnite merchandise.

September 11, 2024, 3:03 PM