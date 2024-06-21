Litigation Surge - Trademark | Eli Lilly | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Trademark | Eli Lilly

Pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly launched a flurry of cases on Thursday against health and wellness centers across the country. At least eight federal lawsuits were filed in various states, including three suits in Ohio, against companies that purport to sell Eli Lilly's type 2 diabetes medications MOUNJARO and ZEPBOUND for weight loss. According to the complaints, the drugs are not actually Eli Lilly's, but instead are tirzepatide-based compounded drugs which lack FDA approval; the suits pursue trademark infringement, false advertising and unfair competition claims under the Lanham Act and various state laws. Eli Lilly is represented by several firms including Kirkland & Ellis, McDonald Hopkins and Berger Singerman.

June 21, 2024, 12:41 PM

