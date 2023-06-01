Litigation Surge - Insurance | Class Actions

Law.com Radar detected a flurry of class actions against major insurers last week. Seven federal class actions targeting Fortune 500 insurance companies were surfaced by the platform, roughly three times the typical weekly average. Notably, Aetna was hit with two data breach class actions in relation to a Jan. 2023 cyberattack. Also, a discrimination lawsuit accuses USAA of charging higher premiums to military members with lower incomes, while another suit challenges Guardian Life's requirement that policyholders completely refrain from working in order to qualify as 'Totally Disabled.'

Fortune 500

June 01, 2023, 12:34 PM

nature of claim: /