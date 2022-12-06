Litigation Surge - Food, Beverage & Tobacco | Class Actions

Major food and beverage companies saw an uptick in class actions last week. At least seven federal class actions were initiated against Fortune 500 food and beverage companies, triple the usual weekly average. The claims are varied: Starbucks was sued for using Oatly, Intelligentsia and other products recalled for bacterial contamination. Another suit alleges that PepsiCo's 'no preservatives' label on IZZE sparkling juices is false because they contain citric and ascorbic acid, while another suit claims that Kroger's sparkling waters contain malic acid and therefore are not 'naturally flavored.' Plus, Kraft Heinz was hit with claims that Capri Sun contains harmful levels of PFAs. Other companies sued last week include Supervalu, Sysco, Target and Walgreens.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

December 06, 2022, 1:48 PM