Litigation Surge - Tennessee | Labor & Employment

Employment litigation surged in Tennessee last month. More than 70 federal employment lawsuits were filed in August, twice the typical monthly average. Many suits allege discrimination on the basis of race, age, gender or disability as well as wage-and-hour violations. Who's bringing the heat? Jackson Shields Yeiser & Holt and Biesecker Dutkanych & Macer are among the most active plaintiffs firms.

Tennessee

September 12, 2023, 7:29 PM

