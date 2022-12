Litigation Surge - South Carolina | Labor & Employment

Law.com Radar detected a storm of employment suits last month in South Carolina. Nearly 60 federal lawsuits were initiated, more than twice the typical monthly average. Driving the surge: the cities of Charleston and North Charleston were sued by government employees who were allegedly terminated after seeking medical or religious exemptions from COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Government

December 07, 2022, 8:15 PM