Litigation Surge - New York | Class Actions | Law.com Radar

Law.com Radar detected a swarm of class actions in New York federal courts on Thursday. The platform surfaced 22 cases, nearly six times higher than the typical daily average. The vast majority of cases are website accessibility lawsuits alleging that companies' websites are inaccessible to blind and visually impaired customers, with many suits brought on behalf of serial litigants. Plaintiffs are backed by several firms including Stein Saks PLLC, Mars Khaimov Law and Gabriel A. Levy PC.

May 17, 2024, 12:28 PM

