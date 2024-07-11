Litigation Surge - Data Breach | Ticketmaster Entertainment

Ticketmaster and parent company Live Nation were hit with a surge of data breach class actions last month. At least 10 federal cases were filed on behalf of more than 500 million customers whose personally identifiable information was allegedly compromised in a May 2024 cyberattack by the ransomware group ShinyHunters. According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the breach occurred on a third-party cloud database containing the protected info. Who got the work? Paul Hastings has stepped in to defend Ticketmaster and Live Nation.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

July 11, 2024, 2:05 PM