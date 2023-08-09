Litigation Surge - Patent | Apple | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Patent | Apple

Apple was hit with a cluster of patent lawsuits last month in Texas. Four patent cases were filed against the company in July; the suits target various product features including location tracking in Apple AirTags, blood oxygen detection in Apple Watches and the 'Do Not Disturb' feature in multiple devices. Another suit brings claims over the ability to rout media among different devices, such as receiving iPhone calls on an Apple Watch or telecasting movies from an iPad to a television. The suits are backed by Ramey LLP, Antonelli Harrington & Thompson, Kent & Risley and the Stafford Davis Firm.

August 09, 2023, 5:06 PM

