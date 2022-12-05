Litigation Surge - Renewable Energy | Securities | Law.com R...

Litigation Surge - Renewable Energy | Securities

Renewable energy businesses saw an uptick in securities litigation last month, according to Law.com Radar. At least five securities cases were filed in November against renewable energy companies on Radar's sector watchlist, including three suits challenging Archaea Energy's $4.1 billion acquisition by BP. Also, Enviva, which makes wood pellets as an alternative to coal, was accused of 'greenwashing' by overstating the environmental sustainability of its production. Meanwhile, shareholders claim that SolarEdge concealed the financial impact of competitor Ampt LLC's patent lawsuits against the company.

Renewable Energy

December 05, 2022, 4:49 PM