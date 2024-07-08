Litigation Surge - Pennsylvania | Data Breach | Law.com Rada...

Litigation Surge - Pennsylvania | Data Breach

Major businesses were swarmed with data breach class actions in Pennsylvania last week. At least seven federal cases were filed against Fortune 500 companies, including five lawsuits targeting Microsoft's AI subsidiary Nuance Communications and Geisinger Health Foundation; the suits were brought on behalf of Geisinger patients whose personally identifiable information was allegedly accessed by Max Vance a/k/a Andre Burke, a former Nuance employee who was recently arrested and pressed with federal charges. Pharmaceutical wholesaler Cencora, formerly known as AmerisourceBergen, was also hit with a pair of class actions over a Feb. 2024 cyberattack; Cencora is represented by Morgan Lewis & Bockius.

July 08, 2024, 1:10 PM