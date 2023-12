Litigation Surge - Technology | Labor & Employment

Major technology businesses were slammed with employment lawsuits last week. At least 14 federal employment cases were initiated against Fortune 500 tech sector companies, most of which allege discrimination on the basis of race, age, gender or disability. Last week's volume was nearly three times higher than the typical weekly average. Who's in the crosshairs? More than half the cases target Amazon or Google.

December 26, 2023, 2:16 PM

