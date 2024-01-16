Litigation Surge - Energy | Pioneer Natural Resources | Law....

Litigation Surge - Energy | Pioneer Natural Resources

Oil and gas producer Pioneer Natural Resources was hit with a cluster of lawsuits last week. At least three federal cases were filed, including two shareholder lawsuits challenging the company's proposed $60 billion acquisition by ExxonMobil. Plus, Pioneer and other energy companies were named in an antitrust class action over levels of domestic shale oil production; the suit contends that while the defendants should have increased domestic production to compete in 2021 when oil prices were skyrocketing, they instead conspired to limit production to keep prices artificially high. The complaint, filed by Scott + Scott and Morris Sullivan & Lemkul in Nevada District Court, targets several other energy companies including Chesapeake Energy, Continental Resources and Occidental Petroleum.

Energy

January 16, 2024, 4:18 PM

