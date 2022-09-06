Litigation Surge - Illinois | Class Actions | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Illinois | Class Actions

There was an onslaught of class action litigation last month in Illinois. Nearly three dozen cases were initiated against major companies including Walmart, Google, YouTube, Home Depot and Christian Dior, many of which were brought under the state's Biometric Information Privacy Act. For instance, Christian Dior was accused of violating BIPA by storing customers' facial features through its 'Virtual Try-On' program, while YouTube was hit with a lawsuit over its 'Face Blur' features and thumbnail creation tools. In addition, several big-box retailers were sued over their alleged use of Clearview AI's facial recognition database to identify customers captured in surveillance footage.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 06, 2022, 7:59 PM