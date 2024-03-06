Litigation Trend - New York | Securities | Law.com Radar

Litigation Trend - New York | Securities

Securities litigation is trending downward in New York. Only 33 federal securities cases were initiated in February, part of a declining trend which traces back at least one year. In the 12 months preceding the trend period, roughly 67 securities suits were initiated per month in New York federal courts; that number has dropped to 49 cases per month during the trend period. Much of the litigation consists of shareholder suits challenging proposed mergers and acquisitions; go-to plaintiffs firms include Acocelli Law, Brodsky & Smith and Melwani & Chan. Also of note, New York Community Bancorp was swarmed with lawsuits last month after announcing major losses from subsidiary Flagstar Bank's Mar. 2023 acquisition of the now-defunct Signature Bank.

Banking & Financial Services

March 06, 2024, 12:17 PM

