Litigation Trend - North Carolina | Labor & Employment | Law...

Litigation Trend - North Carolina | Labor & Employment

Employment suits are on the rise in North Carolina federal courts. At least 50 cases were initiated in December, continuing a rising trend which traces back roughly 12 months. During that time, monthly case counts have increased by nearly 27 percent. Most of the cases allege discrimination on the basis of race, age, gender or disability or challenge denials of FMLA leave; many suits also center on alleged wage-and-hour violations. Who's bringing the heat? The most active plaintiffs firms include the Spielberger Law Group, the Gibbons Law Group and Green Mistretta Law.

North Carolina

January 17, 2024, 12:23 PM

