Litigation Surge - Government | Mississippi | Law.com Radar

Law.com Radar detected a surge of lawsuits targeting federal government agencies in Mississippi last month. Five cases were filed in Mississippi federal courts against government entities on Radar's sector watchlist, including two lawsuits against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services challenging a new regulation which defines 'sex discrimination' to include discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity. According to the complaints, the rule will effectively require medical providers to perform gender-transition procedures under threat of financial penalties or losing licensure; one of the suits was brought on behalf of a medical provider, while the other suit was filed on behalf of a coalition of fifteen states.

June 13, 2024, 2:32 PM

