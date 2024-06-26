Litigation Surge - Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure | Food, Be...

Litigation Surge - Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure | Food, Beverage & Tobacco

Law.com Radar detected a surge of federal lawsuits targeting restaurants and eateries last week. The platform surfaced 12 federal cases against companies on Radar's sector watchlist, including seven data breach class actions brought on behalf of Panera Bread employees whose personally identifiable information was allegedly compromised in a Feb. 2024 cyberattack. According to the complaints, Panera Bread discovered the breach in March, but failed to notify employees until June. The suits are backed by several firms including McShane & Brady, Morgan & Morgan and Siri & Glimstad.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

June 26, 2024, 2:07 PM