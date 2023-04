News From Law.com

A federal appellate judge slammed his colleague on a lower court for issuing a boilerplate order that adopted a magistrate judge's report without explanation—even after the court had scolded him in the past over a similar issue. In a dissent, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit Judge Daniel Collins called U.S. District Judge James Soto's order in a migrant smuggling case essentially a "4½-page rubberstamp."

