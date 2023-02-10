45 Minutes: Thats How Long It Took a South Florida Jury to D...

News From Law.com

It took an eight-person federal jury in Miami 45 minutes to decide the manufacturer of an external defibrillator was not at fault, on all counts, for the death of a man in a product liability lawsuit. A team of litigators from Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough defended Massachusetts-based Zoll Services LLC, Zoll Medical Corp. and Zoll Manufacturing Corp. in a case in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, where the companies faced allegations of negligence and wrongful death over their LifeVest product.

Health Care

February 10, 2023, 9:09 AM