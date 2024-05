Litigation Surge - Entertainment, Sports & Media | New York

Law.com Radar detected a surge of lawsuits in the media and entertainment sector last week in New York. The platform surfaced 11 federal cases against companies on Radar's sector watchlist, more than triple the usual weekly average. Most suits were filed by the Sanders Law Group on behalf of photographers who claim Townsquare Media and Vox Media displayed the plaintiffs' copyrighted photographs on their websites without permission.

May 23, 2024, 12:41 PM

