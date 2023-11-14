Litigation Surge - Trademark | Amazon.com | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Trademark | Amazon.com

Amazon launched a flurry of trademark cases last week. The company filed at least four trademark lawsuits, two of which accuse companies of scamming consumers by posing as Amazon support centers and charging for fake Prime Video activation services. Another two suits accuse e-commerce operators of selling counterfeit goods on Amazon, including Berkey-branded water filtration systems and LifeVac choking rescue devices. Amazon is represented by Davis Wright Tremaine, Osborn Maledon PA and the Morningstar Law Group.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 14, 2023, 12:50 PM

